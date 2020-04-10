Quantcast

Start of Pugh’s prison term delayed to June 26

By: Associated Press April 10, 2020

BALTIMORE — A federal judge on Thursday agreed to delay for a second time the start of former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's prison sentence related to the fraudulent sales of her self-published children’s books. U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow ruled that Pugh should begin her three-year prison term on federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges ...

