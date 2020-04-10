Butch Tilley III | HCLCB

Walter A. “Butch” Tilley III was named chairman of the Harford County Liquor Control Board.

Tilley succeeds Sheryl Davis Kohl as chairman, who was selected as vice chairman.

Tilley was originally appointed a commissioner of the HCLCB by Harford County Executive Barry Glassman on April 14, 2016. He is a 1990 Fallston High School graduate and earned his bachelor’s degree in management from York College of Pennsylvania. Tilley earned his Master of Business Administration graduate degree from Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore.

