Court of Special Appeals postpones arguments, cites concerns with Zoom

Maryland’s second-highest court has postponed its pandemic-compelled remote oral arguments for Friday due to concerns about the security of Zoom, the free online videoconferencing site the state judiciary had used until Thursday.

The Court of Special Appeals stated in an online message that it was “exploring alternative meeting platforms” for holding remote arguments and hopes to resume the sessions on Monday. The court said its clerk’s office will send attorneys instructions on how arguments will be conducted once an alternative platform is found.

The Judiciary did not state its specific security concerns, but Zoom conferencing has been widely criticized as especially susceptible to hacking and mischief mongers, who have accessed online meetings and contributed inappropriate comments. These uninvited guests have been given a name: Zoom-bombers.

In a blog post last week, Zoom’s founder and executive officer apologized for Zoom’s security problems and vowed to correct them within 90 days.

“We have strived to provide you with uninterrupted service and the same user-friendly experience that has made Zoom the video-conferencing platform of choice for enterprises around the world, while also ensuring platform safety, privacy, and security,” Eric S. Yuan wrote. “However, we recognize that we have fallen short of the community’s – and our own – privacy and security expectations.”