COVID-19 pandemic alters the landscape for Maryland nonprofits

The COVID-19 pandemic has become an economic tsunami for Maryland’s thousands of nonprofits, striking at their financial resources even as the demand for their services has escalated.

Organizations are beseeching donors to maintain their support, overhauling programs and shifting resources on the fly – all while seeking to protect the health of their own employees.

“We are like spinning tops,” said Robin McKinney, co-founder and CEO of CASH Campaign of Maryland, which offers financial service programs to low- and moderate-income Marylanders.

To maintain their operations, nonprofits have joined small businesses in applying for low-cost loans or grants from the Paycheck Protection Program in the $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package. But, like many business owners, nonprofit executives say they are in the dark about whether they’ve been approved, how much they might receive and when the money will arrive.

“We’ve applied, but we don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Sandy Washington, executive director of the nonprofit Lifestyles, Inc., which provides aid to homeless and other needy people in southern Maryland.

The big picture

The state’s nonprofit community is a sprawling one. More than 32,000 nonprofits operate in Maryland, employing 1 in 10 workers in the state, according to Maryland Nonprofits, an advocacy group and resource for the state’s nonprofit community.

Nonprofits range in size from one-person and mom-and-pop, kitchen-table operations to corporate-style behemoths. They focus on everything from youth sports to art for the disabled, from cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay to training tech workers. They operate food pantries, secondhand clothing shops and auto repair garages.

But regardless of their style, size or focus, all have been affected, to some degree, by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. And they’re using a variety of survival strategies to stay open and to continue their missions.

The signature program offered by McKinney’s organization is free tax preparation for low-income Maryland residents. How to offer that at a time of social distancing? McKinney said CASH Campaign was able to obtain a $5,000 grant from one of its funders to buy laptops and software to augment the remote services it already was providing.

“It took us much longer than we wanted, to go to all remote,” she said. “It was very stressful for the staff.”

CASH Campaign, which operates on a budget slightly under $2 million, was fortunate the pandemic hit in the middle of its normal funding cycle, McKinney said, when major grants were already in hand. Still, the organization had to cancel its March 28 major fundraising event.

Because sponsors of the event already had received the benefit of intensive marketing and promotional efforts, she said, the overwhelming majority have kept their financial commitments.

Some of CASH Campaign’s roughly 40 funding sources have indicated they either will accelerate their contributions or bypass normal application procedures. McKinney said one bank has told CASH Campaign that it already is approved for the next funding cycle, without having to even apply.

Laying off employees

Timing was not kind to Lifestyles. The organization, founded in 1998 by Washington to address a variety of needs in Charles County, including homelessness, had recently expanded its services to include transportation programs. The pandemic put an abrupt halt to much of Lifestyles’ funding, she said.

As a result, the nonprofit, which does not have a reserve fund, laid off 21 of its 40 full-time and part-time employees, Washington said.

At the Y of Central Maryland, CEO and President John Hoey has reached out to members and urged them to continue their financial support, even though most of the Y’s facilities are shuttered.

“Those membership dues become charitable contributions during this crisis and help support the provision of vital community services to those most in need,” Hoey said.

He noted that the Y is providing child care services for first responders and front-line health care workers, and is also taking a lead role in the “grab-and-go” lunch that is replacing the free meal programs at 20 community schools, most of which are in Baltimore.

One stratagem some nonprofits are using is to work with donors to loosen restrictions on how their funding can be used.

BGE, a major corporate philanthropist in Maryland, is telling recipients that they can apply funds previously targeted for specific programs to pay for operating expenses, said BGE CEO Carim Khouzami.

BGE and Exelon, its parent company, have made a commitment of $1 million to Maryland relief organizations and small businesses.

Balancing act

The United Way of Central Maryland, which serves as a funding source for scores of nonprofits across the region, is now fielding up to 2,000 calls a day to its 211 hotline, which offers guidance for those in need, said CEO Franklyn Baker. His organization has had to shift staff among programs as some needs – such as food shortages – take precedence over others.

The United Way is part of a coalition of eight organizations that has launched the COVID-19 Response Funding Collaborative of Greater Baltimore, which is offering $1.2 million to nonprofits to sustain and overhaul their operations to address critical pandemic needs. A similar initiative is underway in Howard County.

Baker said that nonprofit leaders are engaged in a balancing act.

“There is a delicate dance,” he said. “Remain operationally sound but stay in sync with your mission.”

At Lifestyles, the dance is anything but delicate these days, said Sandy Washington.

As she nervously awaits word on her PPP application and tries to maintain services with a stripped-down organization, she also confronts new challenges. The latest? Making arrangements for housing for homeless people who contract the coronavirus and need to self-quarantine.

“Every day that I don’t have someone infected and every day that I don’t have an incident is a good day,” she said.