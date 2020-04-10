Quantcast

Disability Rights Maryland launches COVID-19 website

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2020

Disability Rights Maryland (DRM) has launched a dedicated website to help support Maylanders with disabilities as they navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. The website, https://disabilityrightsmd.org/coronavirus/, was constructed to keep the public informed about the changing information landscape as the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve with relevant resources and tools specifically for people in disability communities.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo