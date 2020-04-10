Franchot on economic impact of virus: ‘The storm has finally arrived’

ANNAPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic has sent the state’s economy and budget into one of the steepest nosedives in history, according to a top fiscal analyst for Comptroller Peter Franchot.

Maryland revenues could take an estimated hit of $185 million per month during a virus response that includes a shuttering of businesses. Sales tax losses could amount to 59% of all sales tax or $250 million per month, according to preliminary estimates provided by Andrew Schaufele, director of the Bureau of Revenue Estimates at the Office of the Comptroller.

All told, it’s a potential shortfall of approximately $2.8 billion during the final quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ends June 30. The economic impact to the state’s business community and working families represents a loss of nearly 15 percent to the state’s annual general fund.

“Trust me, the storm has finally arrived,” Franchot said. “And it is stronger and more devastating than we’ve ever seen before.”

Since the first cases were reported in the state on March 5, Gov. Larry Hogan has responded with a series of escalating executive orders that have included the closure of all nonessential businesses and stay-at-home orders in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus.

And while public health experts await hopeful signs that the moves have flattened the curve of infections, their effect has been traumatic for the economy.

Dark storefronts and empty parking lots foretold the coming storm of first-time unemployment filings that on Thursday surpassed 108,000 for last week and approached 250,000 for the last three weeks — an increase of 5,200%, according to Franchot.

Other workers have had hours and wages reduced, Franchot said, calling the numbers “snapshots of a terrifying moment in time” for workers and small businesses.

“The road to fiscal recovery will be long and difficult,” he said. “I don’t want to sugarcoat this.”

Nationally, more than 15 million people filed for unemployment over the same period.

The results inevitably will be lower personal income and sales taxes to the state. Local governments will also take a hit.

Franchot said the end of measures meant to control the spread must be dictated by public health data.