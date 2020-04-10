Hogan orders state hiring, spending freeze, eyes budget cuts

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan imposed a spending and hiring freeze and said additional budget cuts are likely as the state faces a potential loss of nearly $3 billion in revenue through the end of June as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hogan also said it is likely that he will not sign any bills sent to him by the General Assembly that include mandated spending. The governor, however, did not say if that meant he would veto those bills including a multibillion-dollar proposal to increase annual spending on education and a number of tax bills passed to support that plan.

The governor’s announcements came less than an hour after Comptroller Peter Franchot announced a worst-case scenario of revenue loss from personal income and sales taxes that could total $2.8 billion by the time the current fiscal year ends on June 30.

Those declines were driven by executive orders issued by Hogan that closed non-essential businesses and an order that residents remain in their homes except for exercise and necessities.

The sharp decline in revenue with just three months left in the current budget year could mean that in addition to spending and hiring freezes, Hogan will be forced to use the Board of Public Works to impose additional cuts. The three-member panel chaired by Hogan can reduce individual department budgets by 25% without legislative approval. Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp are also on that board.

Hogan, in his spending order, excluded spending related to COVID-19.

(This story will be updated.)