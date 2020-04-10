Quantcast

Neighbor Ride pivots to deliver food during pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2020

Neighbor Ride, which provides volunteer-based transportation to seniors in Howard County, partnered with the Howard County Food Bank and Howard County Office on Aging and Independence to deliver food to vulnerable, homebound clients during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, Neighbor Ride is continuing to provide rides for seniors to essential medical appointments. Neighbor Ride coordinates the ...

