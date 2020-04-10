Quantcast

T. Rowe Price gives $540K to health care systems battling COVID-19 pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2020

Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price is providing $540,000 in support to address the gaps in community services and the health care system as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The asset manager is giving $250,000 to the Fund for Educational Excellence to support food security issues for Baltimore City Public Schools students and their families who are without meals due ...

