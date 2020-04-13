Quantcast

CareFirst accelerates more than $170M in payments to battle COVID-19 pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2020

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield announced it will offer a new accelerated payment program to an array of health care providers experiencing financial strain due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This initiative is part of CareFirst’s ongoing commitment to support the communities it serves as they navigate the complexities of this public health crisis. CareFirst’s combined provider-focused efforts ...

