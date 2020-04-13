Quantcast

CareFirst, Med Chi provide telehealth access for physicians

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2020

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and the Maryland State Medical Society (MedChi) Monday announced a partnership to provide MedChi independent physician practices with five or fewer members, a year of complimentary access to DrFirst’s Backline Telehealth platform. The program is available for physicians who enroll before Dec. 31. DrFirst is a Maryland-based company that offers secure telehealth services. This ...

