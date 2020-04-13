Quantcast

CHRISTIAN MONGE (A.K.A. VILLATORO) v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Traffic stop After a traffic stop, Christian Monge1 , appellant, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Prior to trial in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, he filed a motion to suppress the ...

