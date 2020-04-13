Dr. Stacy Suskauer | Kennedy Krieger Institute

Stacy Suskauer, MD, co-director of the Center for Brain Injury Recovery and director of the Brain Injury Clinical Research Center at Kennedy Krieger Institute, was selected as the recipient of the 2020 American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine (ACRM) Mitchell Rosenthal Mid-Career Award.

The honor is given to a leader in rehabilitation science making significant contributions to the field through their current brain injury rehabilitation research.

Suskauer’s primary research focus is understanding and optimizing outcomes after childhood brain injury, including concussion. Her projects include investigating the use of neuroimaging and neurobehavioral assessments to improve understanding of brain-behavior relationships after traumatic brain injury, identifying the relationship between early physiological and functional variables and long-term outcome after brain injury and optimizing evaluation and treatment of children with disorders of consciousness after brain injury.

She was also a key member of a work group appointed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that developed new guidelines to treat traumatic brain injuries in children.

After completing her undergraduate and medical education at Duke University, Suskauer finished a combined residency program in pediatrics and physical medicine and rehabilitation at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and the University of Cincinnati. Following her residency, she came to Kennedy Krieger Institute and Johns Hopkins for a pediatric rehabilitation research fellowship and subsequently joined the faculty of both of these institutions in 2007. Suskauer is board-certified in pediatrics and physical medicine and rehabilitation and holds subspecialty certification in pediatric rehabilitation medicine.

In addition to her roles at Kennedy Krieger, Suskauer is an associate professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation and pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

The Mitchell Rosenthal Mid-Career Award was established in 2013 to recognize clinician-scientists working in the spirit of Mitchell Rosenthal, Ph.D., ABPP, an early pioneer in the field of traumatic brain injury widely recognized for his contributions to the advancement of clinical exploration and therapeutic practice. ACRM members who are mid-career (within six to 15 years of completion of training) are eligible. Recipients of this award are leaders in rehabilitation science making significant contributions to the field through their current brain injury rehabilitation research.

