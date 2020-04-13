Quantcast

Frosh joins coalition on emergency stimulus payments

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2020

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh Monday joined a bipartisan coalition of 25 attorneys general in calling on the U.S. Department of the Treasury to take immediate action to ensure billions of dollars in emergency stimulus payments authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) go to American families and not ...

