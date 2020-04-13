Quantcast

Honeycomb launches relief loan campaign in Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2020

Honeycomb Credit, the Pittsburgh-based investment crowdfunding platform, Monday announced the launch of its first Baltimore based Relief Loan Campaign that provides working capital loans to small businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic. Just three weeks after the launch of this program, Honeycomb launched the campaign for Stone’s Throw Hash, a food truck and catering business. Each loan is crowdsourced by a business' ...

