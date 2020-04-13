Quantcast

PINNACLE HOTEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC v. WENDY GOETZ

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2020

Torts -- Premises liability -- Res ipsa loquitor This appeal arises following a judgment entered in favor of Ms. Wendy Goetz, appellee, in the Circuit Court for Charles County. Ms. Goetz filed suit against Pinnacle Hotel Management Company (“Pinnacle”), appellant, after suffering injury in one of their managed properties. Ms. Goetz prevailed in the circuit court, ...

