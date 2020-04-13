Quantcast

ROBERT HOROWITZ, et al. v. CONTINENTAL CASUALTY COMPANY, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2020

Administrative law -- Maryland Insurance Administration -- Timeliness of appeal Robert Horowitz and Cathy Horowitz, appellants, filed a petition in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, seeking judicial review of a decision of the Maryland Insurance Administration. On July 12, 2018, the court entered an order dismissing the petition. Twelve days later, on July 24, 2018, ...

