Swami Swaminathan | RELI Group

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2020

The National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland and Delaware elected Swami Swaminathan to a two-year term on its board of directors. A health care IT executive with more than 25 years of experience, Swaminathan is the chief information officer of RELI Group Inc. He previously held management and director positions with such firms as NewWave Telecom and ...

