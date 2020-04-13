Quantcast

TAVON JABIRE TULL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Second-degree rape After a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Tavon Jabire Tull was convicted of second-degree rape, third-degree sexual offense, and second-degree assault on a 21-month-old girl, A.S.1 The court sentenced him to 20 years’ imprisonment for the second-degree rape conviction and merged the ...

