UM Capital Region Health names Richardson CEO

By: Daily Record Staff April 13, 2020

Nathaniel “Nat” Richardson Jr. was named the new president and CEO for University of Maryland Capital Region Health (UM Capital), effective May 18. After a national search, Richardson was selected to lead UM Capital in its continued efforts to transform health care in Prince George’s County—a transformation that includes a focus on providing state-of-the-art clinical care ...

