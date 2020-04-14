Quantcast

Baltimore chapter wins 4 awards from American Advertising Federation

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2020

The American Advertising Federation of Baltimore (AAFB) won four District 2 awards from the American Advertising Federation. The four winners advance to the National American Advertising Awards scheduled for April 24-26 in Washington. The District 2 Awards are the second tier of the AAF national awards program, and encompasses the Washington, Philadelphia, New York and Baltimore chapters ...

