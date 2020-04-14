Quantcast

Chief Judge Barbera issues order protecting adult prison population

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 14, 2020

Maryland’s top jurist called Tuesday for the state’s judges to meet with prosecutors and defense counsel to identify inmates at heightened risk of dying from the COVID-19 virus and determine which ones should be released from prison, where communicable diseases thrive. Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera also said judges should consider a convict's ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo