Quantcast

Columbia’s Classic Brands donates pillows for COVID-19 patients, doctors and staff

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2020

Classic Brands, a Columbia-based designer, distributor and manufacturer of sleep products, sleep accessories and furniture, will support hospitals during the current COVID-19 pandemic through the donation of thousands of pillows for the beds of both COVID-19 patients and their dedicated doctors, nurses and other medical staff. Through its newly created initiative, Classic Brands Cares, the company has ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo