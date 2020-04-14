Quantcast

JOHN EDWARD LOWE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Robbery, assault and false imprisonment Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, John Edward Lowe, appellant, was convicted of robbery, second-degree assault, and false imprisonment. Mr. Lowe raises two issues on appeal: (1) whether the court erred in denying his motion to suppress, and ...

