Maryland defers decision on whether to reopen schools

Parents and students awaiting word of when they could possibly return to school will have to wait a little longer.

The Maryland State Board of Education met Tuesday without making a public decision on whether schools would reopen as currently scheduled in about two weeks.

“There are no decisions being made today regarding any further school closures or opening,” said Warner Sumpter, president of the board. “These items are being handled in another venue.”

Neither Sumpter nor State Schools Superintendent Karen Salmon elaborated on when such a decision might be made.

Maryland schools have been closed since March 16 — 11 days after Gov. Larry Hogan announced the first three cases of COVID-19 and declared a state of emergency. At the time, schools were closed for just two weeks.

Hogan has since extended the state of emergency twice, once on March 17 and again on April 10. The order, which is renewable, lasts for 30 days and is set to expire on May 10 barring another extension.

Salmon announced a four-week extension of the initial closure on March 25. Schools currently are expected to reopen on April 27.

Last week, the state schools leader told a legislative work group that an announcement regarding the future of in-class learning would be coming in the near future, likely before April 24.

Salmon is the only state official with the authority to close schools.

She also told lawmakers she is calling for local school systems to improve distance learning options in preparation for the fall.

“We’re not sure that this is going to be something that we’re not going to revisit in the fall or in the winter,” said Salmon during a conference call with the General Assembly’s Joint COVID-19 Work Group. “So I am really focusing much of our resources on the expansion and the accountability wrapped around online learning and distance learning. That’s going to be our focus right now, because it has to be.”

The delay Tuesday gives Salmon additional time to work with public health officials to assess how the state is weathering the pandemic.

On Tuesday morning, the state reported nearly 9,500 confirmed cases of the virus and more than 300 deaths.

The board Tuesday did vote to give Salmon the ability to waive up to five days of the school calendar for school systems.

The panel also approved the waiver of a number of testing requirements for seniors who, in a normal year, would have time to finish testing and professional work hour requirements in preparation for final grades and graduation.

“We just wanted to get the anxiety off the table for the few seniors that had not met that requirement,” said Salmon, who said last week that all other students would already be allowed to move to the next grade when the 2020-2021 academic year begins.