Peter Coleman | Standard Solar

Standard Solar Inc., a solar energy company specializing in the development and financing of commercial solar electric systems nationwide, today announced Peter Coleman has joined the company as senior vice president, structured finance.

Coleman comes to Standard Solar from CleanChoice Energy, where he helped establish and build its solar development and investment business. During his tenure there, he actively led the development and financing of more than 100 MW of DG solar projects.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.