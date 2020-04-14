Sarah Sawyer | Offit Kurman

Sarah Sawyer has rejoined Offit Kurman’s offices in Baltimore as counsel to the firm’s commercial litigation and labor and employment practice groups.

Sawyer is an experienced business advisor and litigator who works with business owners to implement policies and practices that keep their businesses running smoothly, helps them avoid expensive legal battles, and fights for them when litigation arises. She focuses her practice on providing her clients with general business advice, litigating all aspects of general civil, employment, and commercial disputes, and drafting and analyzing employment documents that range from employment agreements and severance agreements to employee handbooks.

