Voters reject Trump’s pick in chaotic Wisconsin court race 

By: Associated Press Scott Bauer and Todd Richmond April 14, 2020

A liberal challenger ousted a conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice endorsed by President Donald Trump, overcoming a successful push by Republicans to forge ahead with last week's election even as numerous other states postponed theirs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

