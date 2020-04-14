Maryland board OKs 3 in-person voting spots in 7th District

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland’s state elections board decided Monday to allow three in-person voting centers for the special general election later this month to fill the rest of term for the seat last held by the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.

The board voted Monday to allow one in-person voting center in each of the congressional district’s three jurisdictions on the day of the April 28 election. Those include the city of Baltimore, as well as Baltimore and Howard counties.

The board is urging voters to cast their ballots by mail and leave the in-person centers for people who cannot vote by mail — such as the disabled and homeless — to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Initially, the election was going to be held entirely by mail. Ballots were mailed to all eligible active voters in early April with a return envelope and prepaid postage, the board said.

Democrat Kweisi Mfume is running against Republican Kimberly Klacik in the special general election. The winner will still need to run in the state’s June 2 primary to win the party nomination to seek a full term to the seat in November’s election.

Meanwhile, Maryland’s corrections department has reported that the first prison inmate has died from the coronavirus.

The inmate, who was at the Jessup Correctional Institution, died Saturday after having been hospitalized for several weeks, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said in a news release.

The inmate was in his 60s and had serious underlying medical conditions, the department said.

The department has confirmed a total of 93 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday night. They include 18 inmates and 47 correctional officers. They also include three employees in the Division of Parole and Probation and 22 contractual staff, as well as one clinical health employee and two administrative employees.

Separately, the architecture firm HKS is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to convert a deactivated wing of the Hagerstown Correctional Facility into a field hospital. The firm says its team mobilized Saturday and is working 24 hours a day to open the field hospital within a few weeks with 192 beds for nonacute COVID-19 patients.

Maryland reported Monday morning it has confirmed at least 8,936 cases and 262 deaths so far. That marked an increase of 711 cases and 27 deaths from the day before. There have have been 42,815 negative tests in the state and 1,975 hospitalizations.

Maryland’s two most populous counties outside the nation’s capital have the most cases. Prince George’s County has had 2,205 cases, and Montgomery has had 1,756 cases.

On Sunday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state would start listing cases by zip code in Maryland. Of the top 10 ZIP codes for cases, five were in Prince George’s County and three were in Montgomery County. The ZIP code with the highest number of cases — 153 — includes part of northwest Baltimore.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.