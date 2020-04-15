Quantcast

Baltimore County to open drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2020

In an effort to keep pace with the demand for COVID-19 testing, the Baltimore County Department of Health will open a drive-through clinic Thursday to test patients who have a medical order from a health care provider. The clinic will be located at the Timonium Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, and testing will occur on Tuesdays and ...

