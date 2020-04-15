Baltimore manufacturers awarded grants to make medical gear

The Baltimore Development Corp. has awarded grants to nine local manufacturers to assist in transitioning to producing protective medical equipment needed to safeguard medical workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Capital from the city’s economic development agency allows firms to start fabricating items that Maryland’s Department of Commerce lists as critical needs. Those goods include face masks, medical gowns and hand sanitizer.

“First responders and health care workers are risking their health every day, and it’s never been more important to ensure they have the necessary equipment to protect themselves,” Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said. “This small infusion of capital will enable these businesses to scale up production of crucial Personal Protective Equipment to help keep essential workers safer.”

As of Wednesday more than 10,000 Maryland residents had contracted the disease, which has killed 413 people in the state. In a bid to dampen the spread of the illness Gov. Larry Hogan issued shutdown orders paralyzing many local businesses.

The drop in economic activity has prompted unprecedented measures by federal and state government to provide assistance to businesses, and workers. Still, more than 235,000 Maryland residents have filed for unemployment for the first time in the last three weeks.

In a bid to support local businesses while increasing supplies of needed medical equipment, state and local governments created incentives for manufactures to switch to turning out medical equipment.

BDC’s Made In Baltimore program has administered the city’s grant program that launched on April 2. The program offers manufacturers $50,000 grants to use in a variety of ways, including procuring materials, modifying equipment and covering wages.

So far more than 50% of those grants, according to the city, were awarded to minority- and women-owned businesses. Baltimore has awarded grants to SewLab USA; Quality Mask Supply; Custom 3D Stuff; Maryland Thermoform; Wills Printing CO.; Royal Soap Co.; Louthan Distilling; Different Regard; and Citywide Youth Development.

Previously, Maryland’s Department of Commerce launched a $5 million COVID-19 Manufacturing Fund that’s also intended to help makers transition to mass-producing protective medical gear. That fund is part of a larger $175 million relief package approved by Hogan in response to the virus.

Grant applications from the state program are reviewed by an advisory board, including the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership, Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland and the Maryland Manufacturing Advisory Board.

“This is in response to the nationwide shortage of medical and personal protective equipment our doctors and hospitals badly need like face masks and ventilators and other types of equipment,” Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz said during a conference call with Baltimore businesses in early April.

It appears, however, that the need for that safety equipment locally is subsiding. Officials told the state legislature’s joint COVID-19 Work Group Wednesday that while supplies remain in short supply those shortages are expected to be resolved.

Maryland has about 50% of the safety equipment it currently needs, Deputy Health Secretary Gregg Todd told lawmakers. Orders for more protective equipment have been placed.

Those products are expected to arrive within a week, he said, and those roughly 8 million pieces should cover Maryland’s current need.