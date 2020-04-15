Barbera orders Md. courts to stay closed through June 5

Maryland courts will remain closed except for emergency matters though June 5 in an effort to stanch the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s top judge stated in an administrative order issued late Tuesday.

Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera’s order extended her earlier directive that courts remain staffed for such emergency matters as domestic violence petitions, bail petitions and detention hearings. All active Maryland judges will be available to preside in any Maryland trial court for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency, Barbera’s latest order stated.

The order also permits other proceedings to go forward to the extent they can be handled electronically, with access made available to the public as justice may require. Search warrant requests will be handled electronically “to the greatest extent possible,” the order stated.