Elizabeth J. Atkinson | Whiteford Taylor

Elizabeth J. Atkinson, a partner at Whiteford Taylor Preston, was elected a Fellow of The American College of Tax Counsel (ACTC), the first female attorney in Virginia to be so honored.

Atkinson focuses her practice on federal, state, local and international taxation and employee benefit matters with emphasis on tax controversy, employment tax issues, and tax and benefits planning. She also practices entertainment law with a focus on tax issues.

She advises employers on the tax and ERISA implications of employee benefit programs including compliance with the Affordable Care Act, taxable and non-taxable fringe benefit plans, multi-employer plans and plan filings and issues involving claims against fiduciaries of plans.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.