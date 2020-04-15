Quantcast

Hotel Revival to distribute produce, lunches for those in need

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2020

Hotel Revival will distribute free produce donated by Coastal Sunbelt Produce and Hungry Harvest and bagged lunches Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the hotel at 101 W. Monument St. in Baltimore for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bagged lunches, donated by the hotel’s rooftop restautrant Topside, feature tomato soup, a single serving of casserole, ...

