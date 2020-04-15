Quantcast

Howard County General Hospital receives $500K from Horizon Foundation for COVID-19 help

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2020

Howard County General Hospital received a $500,000 grant from the Horizon Foundation to keep hospital health care workers safe, housed and fed as they fight the pandemic and to provide technology to support patients’ communication with loved ones who cannot visit during the state of emergency. Founded in 1998, the Horizon Foundation is the largest independent ...

