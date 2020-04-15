Lisa Collier | Under Armour

Under Armour Inc . announced the appointment of Lisa Collier as chief product officer.

With more than 30 years across global brand leadership, product development, supply chain and merchandising, Collier will provide multi-disciplined specialty retail expertise to Under Armour’s leadership team. She will report directly to President and CEO Patrik Frisk and is expected to start on April 27.

Collier joins Under Armour after leading NYDJ (Not Your Daughter’s Jeans) as President and CEO from 2016 to 2019. Prior to joining NYDJ, she held numerous positions over her 13-year career with Levi’s Strauss & Co., including senior vice president of product development and innovation and executive vice president and chief transformation officer at Dockers. Earlier in her career, Collier held positions at Tarrant Apparel Group, The Limited and Hess’ Department Stores. She is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

Collier will have oversight of the company’s category management model, product, merchandising and design functions. She will succeed Kevin Eskridge, who resigned as Chief Product Officer and will depart the company in August. Collier will work closely with Eskridge to ensure a smooth transition.

