Watch Gov. Larry Hogan’s April 15 press conference live here

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 15, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced an executive order requiring Marylanders to wear face coverings in retail stores as well as on any form of public transportation in the state. Additionally, the order requires that retail staff wear masks and that employers of retail stores incorporate social distancing measures to protect shoppers, including requiring spacing of customers in line and sanitizing or providing ways of sanitizing carts and baskets available to customers.

The order is due to go into effect at 7 a.m. Saturday.

This story is being updated.

