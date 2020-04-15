Md. continues to need beds, equipment as cases of coronavirus increase

Maryland has added more than 2,350 new hospital beds, but the state still needs more equipment and supplies as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow, officials told lawmakers Wednesday.

The state posted its highest death totals yet from the disease in numbers released Wednesday morning. Those numbers grew even higher when officials added “probable” COVID-19 deaths, deaths believed to be the result of the disease but not confirmed by a test.

Between the 47 test-confirmed deaths reported and the 64 probable deaths reported, Maryland now has a death toll of 413 people.

Hospitalizations also continued to increase Wednesday. Another 109 people have been hospitalized, bringing the total ever hospitalized in the state to 2,231. More than 10,000 people have contracted the disease.

State officials briefing the legislature’s Joint COVID-19 Work Group Wednesday morning said Maryland still has resources available and had not fully utilized the number of beds and ventilators now on hand.

“I would say right now the hospitals still have a number of ventilators that are not in use,” said Gregg Todd, deputy health secretary. “I think at this point we are probably safe with the ventilators. Now that could change in the next few weeks as the cases worsen.”

Maryland has received 470 ventilators from the federal government and is acquiring 2,000 more, he said.

Maryland has also continued to add hospital beds through two of its hospital regulators: the Office of Health Care Quality and the Maryland Health Care Commission. The Office of Health Care Quality has certified 1,500 beds in hospitals that had existing bed headwall hookups — the systems that allow hospital beds to be connected to equipment and gases — that were not being utilized.

Another 850 beds are being created through 18 emergency certificates of need approved by the Maryland Health Care Commission. Those beds are created in hospital spaces that do not have bed headwalls and may need to do some construction. They are mostly scheduled to come online at the end of this month or in May though some will be delivered as late as July, said Ben Steffen, the commission’s executive director.

The beds added also do not include alternate care facilities being set up in places like the Baltimore Convention Center and at decommissioned hospitals in Laurel and Takoma Park.

As Maryland’s infection curve is believed to be flattening, some of the newly approved beds may not be needed now, but could be used if a second wave of the disease arrives this fall, Steffen said.

“Even if we are beyond the apex of this wave, we all know that we are not going to be completely free from this pandemic or this virus until a vaccine is found,” he said. “And so, even as we are trying to deal with wave one, we need to be thinking about wave two.”



The Department of Health has contracted with two staffing agencies to help staff the new beds, Todd said. It is also trying to find personal protective equipment to protect the health care workers in facilities across the state.

Right now, Todd estimated, the state has about half the safety equipment — which includes masks, gloves and gowns — that it needs. But it also has orders placed, including through China, and should be receiving 7-8 million pieces of equipment within the next week that would satisfy the state’s needs, he said.

The unknown with the pandemic right now remains, as it has from the start, testing. While the state had been reporting about 3,000 test results –negative and positive– over the weekend, the past three days those new test results have been around 2,000.

Todd could not answer Senate President Bill Ferguson’s questions about why those numbers were falling. The department has said in the past that it can take private testing companies much longer to return negative results. But the state has also warned that testing supplies are scarce.