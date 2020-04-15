Quantcast

Robotic Research uses innovations to help health care workers fight COVID-19

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2020

The team of engineers at Robotic Research LLC, a Clarksburg provider of autonomy and robotic technologies for government and commercial customers, announced Wednesday they are applying their innovative engineering expertise to create new solutions for healthcare workers to help fight the COVID-19 crisis in the Washington area and around the world. The company has created a unique ...

