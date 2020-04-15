Quantcast

Royal Farms opens stores in Harford, Prince George’s counties

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2020

Baltimore-based convenience store chain Royal Farms Wednesday opened new stores in Harford and Prince George’s counties. Ryan Minnehan and Patrick Miller, principals at mid-Atlantic multi-service commercial real estate brokerage firm KLNB, represented Royal Farms in both deals. The Harford County location is at Boulevard at Box Hill in Abingdon. The landlord, Ward Properties, was represented by Matt Copeland, Michael Patz and Joe Mekulski of KLNB. ...

