Six Flags donates 1,440 ponchos to Johns Hopkins

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2020

Six Flags America announced Wednesday a donation of 1,440 plastic ponchos to the Johns Hopkins Unified Command Center in Baltimore in its effort to stem the tide of the COVID-19 virus. The ponchos will be distributed as needed to various nursing home personnel in the region. Six Flags America President Rick Howarth said the company was ...

