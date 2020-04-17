Maryland cannabis dispensaries rolling up sales despite COVID-19

The battle to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has put a lot of small businesses out of work, but Maryland’s cannabis dispensaries are rolling up sales.

Dispensaries saw a significant increase in cannabis sales after Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in early March. Deemed essential businesses by Gov. Larry Hogan on March 19, medical cannabis retail sales have returned to pre-state of emergency levels, according to David Torres, communications director for the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission (MMCC).

Adam Goers, vice president of corporate affairs at Columbia Care, a multistate medical cannabis operator, said that sales initially increased for one particular reason.

“Early on, when policies for social distancing began to be mandated, many patients were stocking up on supply, so we definitely saw an increase in demand,” Goers said.

Jason Gee, a budtender at Germantown-based Bloom Medicinals, said that the dispensary has also seen an increase in demand.

“Last month, we had the largest monthly sales on record. With the governor announcing stay-at-home orders and non-essential business closings, patients are buying a lot of product in bulk,” Gee said.

Goers also believes that the uptick in sales may be due to an increase of people looking for natural alternatives as a remedy to ailments related to the pandemic, such as anxiety and sleep disorders.

“These are troubling times, and people are looking for natural, plant-based medical solutions to help with anxiety, sleep disorders and other conditions,” Goers said.

Patients with qualifying medical conditions and whose medical provider approves cannabis as a treatment can register with the MMCC as a patient.

According to the MMCC’s website, qualifying medical conditions include cachexia, anorexia, wasting syndrome, chronic or severe pain, severe nausea, seizures, severe or persistent muscle spasms, glaucoma and post-traumatic stress disorder or another chronic medical condition which is severe and for which other treatments have been ineffective.

Operations in medical cannabis dispensaries have also made changes to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to protect patients and employees. MMCC has issued a series of bulletins to guide medical cannabis operations during the COVID pandemic, aimed at limiting exposure for employees, patients and caregivers, Torres said.

Some of the guidelines include: authorizing telehealth for written certification and certification renewal; suspending requirements for patient signature at point-of-sale or to complete forms; suspending high-risk transmission activities such as deli-style sales and sniff jars; and authorizing on-site delivery to limit patients in the dispensary area.

First and foremost, Goers said, Columbia Care has put a lot of effort in making sure its employees are taken care of.

“We staff no more than what is needed. We have employees that are looking for flexibility due to a health condition or if they are a caretaker. We can offer that flexibility with paid sick leave and paid vacation. We also have ensured that our staff have the appropriate personal protective gear,” Goers said.

Columbia Care has implemented curbside delivery, enabling patients to pick up orders without human contact. Patients can preorder online and pay by card.

Bloom Medicinals also offers curbside pick up and online ordering. The dispensary has altered business hours, limited the number of walk-in patients, and enforced social distancing.

“Our licensees are performing tremendously during this uncertain time. Licensees have implemented appropriate social distancing and cleaning and disinfecting protocols to protect employees, patients and caregivers,” said Torres.

Not all dispensaries have been able to adjust to the new operations, however. On April 3, New York-based Acreage Holdings temporarily closed its Maryland dispensary, The Botanist, due to the “significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors that have greatly shifted the cannabis landscape.” Acreage is also furloughing more than 120 employees nationwide.

Goers said this is a difficult time for everyone to be in business, but especially for the cannabis industry.

“Cannabis is a difficult business to be in to begin with, and COVID-19 is making it even more difficult. It’s making investments even harder, and there is less opportunity for error. There will be some that won’t make it,” Goers said.

The pandemic is also, however, reshaping the industry in ways that may have a permanent impact. Goers believes that this new way of business will also change the preferences of customers for the future.

“Patients are going to expect better convenience. They are not going to want to use cash, and they may not want to shop in your stores. They are going to expect to be able to view the product types through online portals. But this will make companies better so they can survive,” Goers said.