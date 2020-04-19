Divorce dynamics and the pandemic

In the initial days leading up to the stay-at-home orders going into effect across the country, there were a myriad of logistics and arrangements to prepare for being at home for an indefinite period of time.

This was an overwhelming and scary experience for all of us as we faced uncertainty for ourselves, our families and colleagues. With each day that passed, the range of emotions seemed to expand as we were confined to our homes to navigate this new reality. This was especially true for families who are divorced.

As a mother who is divorced, I have a personal perspective on this experience that, thankfully, is not a reflection of the experience of so many others. Despite the ease of my situation in which we work well together as parents, there is still a meaningful disruption to our normal schedules, routines and division of responsibilities.

The nature of how new information emerged daily that required active and shared decision-making introduced a dynamic that we haven’t had in this way since we shared the same home. We are continuing to work together to evaluate what makes us feel most comfortable within the confines of each other’s homes.

In my work, we are touched by so many different aspects of the divorce process in ways that I haven’t experienced personally. Some of the relational dynamics that we observe surpass the reasonable and are worthy of being shared.

As I have thought about the heart of what is happening, there are several things that stand out. The themes that fall under the pressures related to finances — and which parent feels he or she is technically the “working” parent now stationed at home — stands out in our work. This really is pronounced when two households include stepparents, siblings and former spouses with new spouses and their children and ex-spouses. It’s then exponentially complex.

The first sign of trouble came early on when we started receiving urgent inquiries about selling stocks as the markets were rapidly falling. While these types of panic calls may be expected or even commonplace within some investment firms, it is not a typical experience for us. Our approach is very measured, with an anchor of cash to sustain the day-to-day expense needs of clients, which really helps to instill greater confidence during tough times in the markets.

This new kind of panic defied the steady cadence that we are used to.

There had to be more to this. Our clients were on the receiving end of emotional, urgent pleas to sell all their stocks and move to safer ground in cash. Immediately. This was so irrational that it had to be something more than the worry about the markets.

Pure combustion

In the context of investments, emotional decision-making never ends well and tends to relate to the lack of security and certainty that a people feel in their ability to take care of their obligations. In the context of divorce, there are actual legal consequences for not honoring these obligations and the terms of who is to pay for what and by when.

The principal balance of their ex-wives’ assets (which they often still view as theirs) had eroded at the same time as their own. Add to that the risk to their earning potential, which could lead to the failure to pay what’s required under the terms of the divorce agreements. It was all simply too much. All of these worries culminated in pure combustion.

The emotional toll has been significant for our clients. Overcoming this new doubt in their own decision-making after finally gaining a sense of independence has been one of the challenges. The deference to their ex-spouse, who in each case was the primary earner and investment decision-maker, was a natural default. The outright bullying and intimidation were real, and it took time and strength not to give in. heir exhaustion became overwhelming after feeling caught in the middle of their advisers and ex-husbands. It was almost unbearable though, thankfully, not disastrous.

We were able to let enough time pass and in short order, the markets rebounded enough for confidence to be restored. Only one client has received an outright apology and that is really more than to be expected.

The lesson is one that I hope isn’t soon forgotten. The value of an adviser is to remind clients during the absolutely most challenging circumstances why they are investing in the first place, what the point is to the pursuit.

Not all advice is universal, nor is all advice meant for your personal situation. Doing nothing, deciding to hold and not sell, is an active decision and one that has served long-term investors time and again. Short-term pressure, bullying and misplaced direction doesn’t serve the well-being of anyone, especially in divorced families.

Dorie Fain is the founder and CEO of &Wealth, a boutique financial advisory firm dedicated to helping women who are recreating their lives, with offices in New York City and Baltimore.