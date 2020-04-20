Quantcast

Baltimore County expands internet access during COVID-19 pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2020

As Baltimore County continues to identify ways to assist residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Monday announced new exterior Wi-Fi resources at Baltimore County Public Library branches to support students and other residents without high-speed internet access. The county has installed external Wi-Fi capacity at nine new library branch locations. Previously, the ...

