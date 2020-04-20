Quantcast

H&S Bakery, Baltimore-area charities to offer free bread, meals weekly

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2020

As mounting numbers of Baltimore area residents face unemployment, financial hardships and loss of access to resources, H&S Bakery is partnering with a growing list of local charities and organizations to support and bolster relief efforts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Identifying and reaching out to charities that are providing free meals and groceries ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo