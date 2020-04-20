Judge’s rainbow flag prompts warning

Welcome to Monday, the 21st anniversary of the shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo., where 12 students and one teacher were killed by schoolmates Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, who then took their own lives.

Here are some news items to get your week started:

— Texas judge receives conduct warning for displaying a rainbow flag.

— California wildfire victims will vote on $13.5 billion settlement deal.

— Ohio doctor’s palliative-care defense at murder trial postponed due to social distancing directive.

— Communications lawyer Henry Geller, who sought ban on cigarette ads from television and radio, dies at 96.