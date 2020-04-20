Quantcast

KLNB sells Columbia warehouse for $14.5M

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2020

KLNB, the leading mid-Atlantic commercial real estate brokerage firm, has announced the sale of the Mike’s Train House building in Columbia for $14.5 million. Chris Kubler and Don Schline of KLNB’s Investment Sales Team represented the seller MPW Enterprises LLC. The 123,000-square-foot building is at 7020 Columbia Gateway Drive in the Columbia Gateway Business Park. Mike’s Train House is the ...

