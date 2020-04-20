Quantcast

Transamerica debuts low-cost variable annuity

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2020

Transamerica announced Monday the availability of the Transamerica Advisory Annuity, a low-cost, variable annuity offered and issued by Transamerica Life Insurance Company. The Transamerica Advisory Annuity offers lower costs, a choice of death benefits, access to policy value with no surrender charges and a menu of 26 investment options. The annuity offers a diverse menu of 26 ...

