AIkido Pharma executes licensing agreement with UMB

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2020

AIkido Pharma Inc. Tuesday announced it has executed a Master License Agreement with the University of Maryland, Baltimore which covers specific antiviral compounds discovered by the university. The compounds seek to inhibit replication of multiple viruses, including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus. The technology is covered by two patent applications already on file with the U.S. ...

