Attorney general warns consumers to beware of COVID-19-related investment schemes

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2020

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh is alerting investors to be on guard against an anticipated surge of fraudulent investment schemes. The attorney general’s securities division anticipates fraudulent investment schemes will rise as a result of the ongoing pandemic. “Scammers will be targeting investors, capitalizing on recent developments in the economy ...

